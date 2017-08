Dubai Aerospace seals acquisition of Awas MENAFN - 21/08/2017

Additionally, DAE Capital now features an owned, managed and committed fleet of almost 400 aircraft with a value of more than USD14bn.



Accordingly, this acqusition of the best in class Awas platform offers DAE with an improved market position.



Recently, the senior management team, showing the best of Awas and DAE, is in place and focusing on the seamless integration of the businesses.

