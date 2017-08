Kuwait's Salhia Real Estate unit signs KWD10mn deal MENAFN - 21/08/2017

Furthermore, the financing facilities will be utilized to fund a project by the sbsidiary and will be repaid over seven years.



In addition, the project is forecast to be finished by 2020; these facilities will be realized as Islamic financing costs.

(MENAFN) Al Assima Real Estate Co., a 99.74 percent owned subsidiary of Salhia Real Estate, has inked a credit facilities deal with a regional Islamic bank at KWD10mn value.Furthermore, the financing facilities will be utilized to fund a project by the sbsidiary and will be repaid over seven years.In addition, the project is forecast to be finished by 2020; these facilities will be realized as Islamic financing costs.













