MENAFN - Daily News Egypt - 21/08/2017
(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Third Millennium Group is studying investing in a real estate project in 6th of October City, according to chairperson, Abdullah Al-Qatami.

Al-Qatami said that the group is studying investment opportunities in the Egyptian market in preparation for the opening of a branch in #Egypt to develop various real estate projects in the coming period.

Al-Qatami added that the group signed an agreement with Moroccan companies to develop real estate and medical projects in Morocco.

'The company is looking forward to providing appropriate lands and areas for the company's development plan, whether in partnership with the Moroccan government or separately,' he noted. 'Morocco is the first stop of the investment company in Africa, and there are plans to make #Egypt the second stop in light of the decline in the volume of business in the Gulf countries in exchange for increase in the volume of business in countries such as #Egypt and Morocco.'

He added that Third Millennium is interested in developing projects in partnership with the Ministry of Housing through a partnership with the private sector. Furthermore, the company is conducting commercial studies regarding the Egypt's real estate market.

Third Millenium Group is a Saudi real estate developer that has been operating for 25 years in the real estate market. The company has several collaborative projects with Saudi ministers of investment and housing.

Daily News Egypt




