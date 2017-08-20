Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Egyptian authorities foil illegal emigration of dozens to Italy, arrest smugglers  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Two human smugglers were arrested and are facing investigations in Kafr Al-Sheikh as they were preparing to embark a group of illegal emigrants on a voyage to #Italy via the fishermen's village of Borollos, on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Authorities also arrested and detained 47 citizens who wished to emigrate, state-media reported Saturday, saying that they included 26 Egyptians and 21 Eritreans.

Security forces raided a house where the smugglers had grouped the emigrants before boarding them on their trip.

According to Mubasher Kafr Al-Sheikh, a local news website reporting on the governorat said that the smugglers planned to board emigrants on one of their fishing boats. The website further reported that another 13 people were arrested by coast guards, making the total arrested emigrants 60.

#Egypt faces problems with continuing illegal emigration to Libya, a portal to #Italy through the Mediterranean, but it is also a destination in itself, attracting Egyptians despite repeatedly reported dangers including terrorism threats.

This also comes as authorities recently detained African immigrants illegally sneaking in and out of the country.

MENAFN2008201701530000ID1095753378
 
 


Daily News Egypt




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help