Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

26% increase of Egyptian exports to Russia highest in 3 years: Kabil  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Minister of Industry and Trade Tarek Kabil said that the inter-trade between #Egypt and Russia witnessed a tangible improvement for the first time since 2014, as Egyptian exports to the country during the first half (H1) of 2017 amounted to about 360m compared to 286m, meaning that Egyptian exports to Russia jumped 26% after a decline ranging between 16 and 25% during the past two years.

Kabil attributed this significant improvement in the volume of exports to the intensive promotional efforts carried out by the ministry and its success in lifting the ban on agricultural exports and Egyptian potatoes, as well as solving all problems that Egyptian exporters faced.

The minister pointed out that the inter-trade between #Egypt and Russia varied between agricultural exports of vegetables, fruits, medicinal and aromatic plants, frozen products, food products, furniture, industrial products from household appliances, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries. Imports, on the other hand, include wheat, vegetable and animal oils, coal, wood, iron, and steel.

The preparations for the 11th Egyptian-Russian Joint Committee for Trade, Economic, Scientific, and Technical Cooperation started, which will be held in Moscow, Russia, before the end of this year, according to Kabil.

He said that the Egyptian-Russian relations are strategic relations at both the political and the economic levels. Meanwhile, the minister added that the committee will discuss a number of important issues, mainly the negotiations on the free trade agreement between #Egypt and the Russian Economic Union, as well as the establishment of the Russian industrial zone in Egypt.

A report was sent by the ussian trade office to Kabil, in which was outlined the indicators of the performance of foreign trade with Russia during the H1 2017. The report showed that Egyptian vegetables and fresh fruit exports witnessed a significant increase, reaching about 303.8m during H1 2017 compared to 236.2m during the same period in 2016—an increase of 28.6%.

Egyptian exports of agricultural crops also increased 28.8%. Fresh strawberries increased by 43.7%, fresh potatoes 159.5%, onions 29.8%, and medicinal plants 24.6%, where the latter reached 3m during H1 2017 compared to about 2.4m during the same period in 2016.

In the same context, the commercial adviser and the head of the Egyptian Trade Office in Moscow, Nasser Hamed, said that the Egyptian exports of industrial products also witnessed a significant increase by 230%, as the value of household appliances exports reached 4.5 m during H1 2017 compared to about 1.3m during the same period in 2016. Furthermore, there is a great increase in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries by 9.6%, reaching 4.4m in 2017 compared to 4 m during the same period last year.

Hamed said that the coming period will witness intensive promotional efforts to the Egyptian Commercial Office to increase the exporting of Egyptian ready-made garments, furniture, chemical products, vegetables, and frozen fruits, pointing out that next September will witness an intensive Egyptian participation in a number of specialised exhibitions in several fields. The office carries out intensive promotional efforts for the participating Egyptian companies and arranges job interviews with major importing companies.

MENAFN2008201701530000ID1095753352
 
 


Daily News Egypt




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help