Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Ooredoo offers more on Qatarna Pack  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


Manar Khalifa Al Muraikhi explaining the new offers added to Ooredoo%E2%80%99s Qatarna pack.
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) By Mohammad Shoeb / The Peninsula

Qatar's telecom giant Ooredoo has boosted the benefits of its popular pack—Qatarna (which mean our Qatar) by adding dedicated roaming data allowances and a special rate of QR1 for roaming services on all Passport partners in more than 75 Passport countries.

Under the new scheme Qatarna packs now offer bigger allowances than ever, including endless local data, dedicated free roaming data allowances, and a special rate of QR1 for roaming services on all Passport partners.

At a press conference held on Thursday, Manar Khalifa Al Muraikhi, Director of PR and Corporate Communications, said: 'Ooredoo's ‘Qatarna' Packs are designed to celebrate Qatar's unity and offer calls to all operators in the country, as well as boosted data allowance. And to ensure that all customers' needs are met, we've launched two new bundles and boosted the benefits of these packs.

The first Qatarna 350 Pack, which was launched in July, has seen huge demand from Ooredoo customers and will now offer 30 GB of endless local data, 10 GB of dedicated free roaming data, and a special rate of QR1 for roaming services on all Passport partners, in addition to unlimited local minutes and messaging.

Ooredoo has also launched two new bundles, Qatarna 600 and Qatarna 850 Packs, which offer the same unlimited calling allowance, endless local data, dedicated free roaming data and special rate of QR1 for roaming services.

With the Qatarna 600 Pack, customers will receive unlimited calling, SMS and MMS, as well as 150 GB of endless local data and 14 GB of free roaming data. Qatarna 850 Pack subscribers will enjoy unlimited calling, unlimited endless local data (fair usage policy applies) and 20 GB of free roaming data.

All Qatarna packs also benefit from Ooredoo's Endless Internet service, meaning that once a customer's local data allowance runs out, they can continue to use the Supernet at a lower speed, at no extra charge, until their pack renews.
Qatarna subscribers will enjoy a special rate of QR1 for all roaming activities including calling, SMS and data (after Qatarna pack roaming data allowance is used).

MENAFN2008201700630000ID1095752744
 
 


The Peninsula




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help