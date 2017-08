(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20: An Indian expatriate, identified as Raju, was arrested for practicing sorcery. Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department, after receiving information about the illicit activity of 'Raju' in Mirqab, seized him in a trap while buying beads allegedly used for magic at a cost of KD 350. The sorcerer has been referred to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

Spy gadgets seized: Customs officers at Air Cargo foiled an attempt to smuggle large quantities spy gadgets including miniature headphones and cameras in the form of pens, lighters, and other forbidden items into the country. The customs officers in the air freight cargo suspected a shipment that came from #China and was marked as containing electronic appliances. The cameras were hidden in secret compartments. A case has been registered against the importer, who is a 30-year-old Kuwaiti man.

By Munaif Nayef Al-Seyassah Staff

