(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20: A Syrian, who works for a money exchange company, suffered from stab wounds in the head when two unknown persons attacked him in Mubarakiya and then stole KD 11,000.

Securitymen rushed to the location after the Operations Unit in the Interior Ministry received information on the armed robbery.

Initial investigations revealed the victim was carrying a bag containing different currencies worth KD 11,000 and he was on his way to the company vehicle when the sspects stabbed and beat him. He shouted for help from passersby but the thieves took turns in attacking him, so they were able to grab the bag from him and they fled from the scene.

The victim, who was taken to Amiri Hospital, provided police with a detailed description of the suspects. A case was registered and investigations are continuing to arrest the suspects.

By Munaif Nayef Al-Seyassah Staff and Agencies

