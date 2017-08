Kuwait- POLICE CAPTURE 14th CONVICT OF ABDALI CELL: INTERIOR MENAFN - Arab Times - 20/08/2017

(MENAFN - Arab Times) Abdulmohsen Jamal Hussein, the apprehended fugitive. KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20, (KUNA): The Ministry of Interior announced the apprehension of the 14th fugitive convict of Al-Abdali cell case Saturday evening. In a press statement, the ministry identified the convict as Abdulmohsen Jamal Hussein Al-Shatti, a Kuwaiti, who was sentenced for 10 years in jail in 'Al-Abdali cell' case. Al-Shatti was caught as a result of the ministry's relentless efforts to enforce the final verdict against him by the Courtof Cassation in the case No. 55 of 2015. Last week, the ministry captured 13 other convicts of the same cell. MENAFN2008201700960000ID1095752634













