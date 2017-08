Kuwait- 'Sept 1 first day of Eid Al-Adha' MENAFN - Arab Times - 20/08/2017

(MENAFN - Arab Times) A file photo showing appearance of the crescent. Department of Astronomy and Space Science at the #Kuwait Science Club announces that next Wednesday, Aug 23, will be the first day of Dhul Hijjah 1438 AH. Standing on the Mount Arafat then falls on Thursday, Aug 31, and Friday, Sept 1 is the first day Eid Al-Adha. In a press release, the department said the pairing of the birth of Hilal of Dhul Hijjah will happen at exactly 9:30 pm #Kuwait time on Monday. It will remain until sunset on Tuesday for 34 minutes, and will be easy to sight. MENAFN2008201700960000ID1095752632













