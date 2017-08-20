Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Arab Times - 20/08/2017
(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20: Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs and Acting Minister of Information Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah disclosed the State has recovered over KD 500,000 and referred 13 companies with 500 people to prosecution over bogus employment and conspiracy to collect workers aid dubiously.

He said the ministry accomplished this through measures implemented by the Government and Manpower Restructuring Program (GMRP) to identify individuals presenting wrong data and those confirmed to have engaged in bogus employment to receive aids dubiously, alongside the companies involved.

He made the disclosure while responding to a parliamentary question from MP Abdullah Al-Roumi, saying he received information from the Government and Manpower Restructuring Program concerning justifications for the disbursement of funds allotted to assist people who do not deserve aid.

Messages
Sheikh Al-Abdullah explained the concerned department at GMRP sent over 3,000 short messages (SMS) as reminder to those who collected the money wrongly to refund them. He stated the SMS service was followed by warning to those who did not respond to the first set of messages. He stressed those involved in th case were referred with their files to the Fatwa and Legislation Department for legal procedures and about 150 cases are in court.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet will form a governmental committee consisting of three ministries — State Ministry for National Assembly Affairs, State Ministry for Planning and Development and Ministry of Finance — to organize the government's priorities with the parliament in the coming legislative term.

They affirmed that this is in preparation for the upcoming legislative terms and to ensure coordination of work of the two authorities gets momentum. The sources indicated that this trend is not new, but the government is about to put forward new ideas during the next phase, adding that the priorities include security challenges as well as the need for ensuring peace and security, which is not less important than economic matters. They revealed about many proposals on the table of priorities including development of domestic tourism and various possibilities to support this aspect, which is aimed at diversification of sources of income.

By Abdul-Rahman Al-Shammari Al-Seyassah Staff and Agencies

