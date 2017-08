(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20: Unknown persons assaulted a Bangladeshi expatriate operating a mobile grocery in Sulaibiya area and made away with KD 30 cash plus an assortment of 40 cigarette packets. The Kuwaiti sponsor accompanied the Bangladeshi to file a complaint at the area police station and supported the claim with medical report showing bruises he sustained as a result of beating. He said the suspects drove away in a pick-up. Aase was registered.

In the meantime, Criminal Evidences Men went to the scene and lifted fingerprint to trace the suspects. A Kuwaiti lady filed a case against her housemaid alleging she stole KD 200 plus a mobile phone belonging to her daughter and escaped from the house. A case was registered against her.

By Mishal Al-Sanousi Al-Seyassah Staff

