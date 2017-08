(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 20: The Court of First Instance presided over by Judge Mutleq Al-Mutairi imposed a fine of KD 3,000 on a youth who, along with his accomplice, spread derogatory comments about a young woman with the aim of harming her reputation and dignity.

The Public Prosecution had charged the first and the second suspects of spreading derogatory comments againstthe victim on Whatsapp in order to harm her reputation.

Defense counsel Lawyer Mohammed Khalil Al-Qattan affirmed in court the involvement of the two suspects. The court fined the second suspect KD 3,000 and referred the case to the concerned civil court.

By Jaber Al-Hamoud Al-Seyassah Staff

