The KC-130J Hercules tanker aircraft belonging to Kuwait Air Force.

The US Department of Defense announced that the L3 Vertex Aerospace is being awarded a contract worth 8.9 million for providing Kuwait with maintenance and logistics on the KC- 130J Hercules tanker aircraft, reports Al-Rai daily.

The contract is aimed at equipment and logistical support for three KC-130J tankers operated by Kuwait and falls under foreign military sales funding guidelines. The contract is expected to expire in August 2022.

The KC-130J Hercules tanker is designed for mid-air refueling of militar aircraft to extend their range and loitering time. It is based on the original C-130 Hercules, a prop-driven cargo plane that has been in service with upgrades since 1954.

The C-130 has been widely exported around the world and produced in many variants including cargo, gunship and refueling roles. The KC-130J is capable of strike actions using the Harvest Hawk weapons pod. Harvest Hawk is a surveillance, intelligence and targeting unit that gives the KC-130J the ability to launch laser-guided Hellfire and Griffin missiles.

