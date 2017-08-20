Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Palestinian leader says tried to resume security ties with Israel  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) JERUSALEM: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas told Israeli opposition lawmakers on Sunday that he had proposed rolling back his month-old suspension of security coordination with Israel, but that it did not respond to the overture, the delegation said.

Abbas suspended ties on July 21, demanding that #Israel remove metal detectors it had installed outside a Jerusalem compound housing the Al-Aqsa mosque in response to the killing of two of its police guards by gunmen who had holed up there.

Amid Palestinian and Jordanian unrest, and U.S. mediation efforts, #Israel dismantled the walk-through gates on July 25 and said it would install less obtrusive security measures.

'We recently communicated with them (Israeli security officials) in an attempt to resume some kind of cooperation, Abbas told a visiting delegation from Israel's left-wing Meretz party, according to a statement issued by the lawmakers.

'But they have not returned an answer, something that has prevented progress in thawing ties, he was quoted as saying.

Abbas aides were not immediately available for comment. His administration's relations with #Israel are resented by many Palestinians, such as those from rival Islamist movement Hamas.

An Israeli military spokeswoman, ased about Abbas' reported remarks, said: 'We do not comment on the security coordination.

Despite the impasse, both sides view security coordination as a means of tamping down violence in the occupied West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule.

Al-Aqsa, Islam's third-holiest shrine, is among areas #Israel captured from #Jordan in a 1967 war, and where Palestinians want statehood. Jews revere the site as vestige of their two ancient temples. Israel, the Palestinians and #Jordan have tried to stave off religious tensions there with delicate access arrangements.

Palestinians deemed the metal detectors a breach of this decades-old status quo. As violent protests surged, Israeli forces killed four Palestinians. A Palestinian also knifed three Israelis to death in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

According to the Meretz statement, Abbas said on Sunday that his administration had doubled monitoring of the area since the killing of the two police guards by three Israeli Arab gunmen.

Palestinian security forces do not have a formal presence in Jerusalem, all of which #Israel claims as its capital - a status not recognised internationally.

(Writing by Dan Williams)

MENAFN2008201700630000ID1095752480
 
 


The Peninsula




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help