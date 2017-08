(MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Moscow: A former world powerlifting championship silver medallist Andrei Drachev was killed Sunday morning after a brutal street fight with a martial arts expert, local media reported.

Police said a fight broke out in a cafe in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk during which the 31-year-old Drachev suffered serious head injuries.

The AmurMedia news agency said Drachev died later in hospital without regaining consciousness.

According to press reports, the powerlifter's assailant, believed to be a martial arts expert from the Caucasus, fled the scene.

Drachev won a silver medal at the world powerlifting championships in the #CzechRepublic in 2011.

MENAFN2008201700630000ID1095752476