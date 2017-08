Jordan- Iraqi defence minister visits northern military zone MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





Welcoming the Iraqi minister, Commander of the military zone, Brigadier Ghazi Owayed, said the visireflected the close cooperation between



Hayali commended the commander and officers for the



SS

20/8/2017 - 07:26:18 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug 20 (Petra) –– Iraqi Defence Minister Irfan al-Hayali and an accompanying team Sunday called on the northern military zone for a briefing on the tasks and duties carried out by Jordanian troops to protect the Kingdom's northern borders.Welcoming the Iraqi minister, Commander of the military zone, Brigadier Ghazi Owayed, said the visireflected the close cooperation between #Jordan and #Iraq in all fields.Hayali commended the commander and officers for the #Jordan Armed Forces- Arab Army's distinguished efforts to protect the border and safeguard the Kingdom's security and stability.SS20/8/2017 - 07:26:18 PM MENAFN2008201701170000ID1095752378 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....