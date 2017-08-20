(MENAFN - #Jordan
News Agency) Amman, August 20 (Petra) -- Australia, which has decades of experience in the management of scarce water resources, will offer its expertise to #Jordan
and help it strengthen its resilience to water scarcity and drought, which was further exacerbated by a massive inflow of Syrian refugees and dry seasons, officials from both countries announced Sunday.
The announcement follows a series of meetings that brought together government officials from both countries a few days ago with the aim of drawing up a roadmap for cooperation in the management of scarce and limited water resources.
Welcoming the Australian ambassador in Amman, Miles Armitae, and a team from Australia's High-Level Panel on Water (HLPW), Minister of Water and Irrigation Hazem al-Nasser said #Jordan
is one of the world's countries most complying with international water treaties and always seeks to establish closer regional cooperation on trans-boundary waters.
The Australian ambassador said his country appreciates Jordan's efforts to meet the water needs of citizens and refugees, saying #Australia
was committed to supporting countries such as #Jordan
to improve their water resources management and lessen the impact of drought.
