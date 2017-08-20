Jordan, Australia to cooperate on water scarcity, drought MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

Amman, August 20 (Petra) -- Australia, which has decades of experience in the management of scarce water resources, will offer its expertise to Jordan and help it strengthen its resilience to water scarcity and drought, which was further exacerbated by a massive inflow of Syrian refugees and dry seasons, officials from both countries announced Sunday.The announcement follows a series of meetings that brought together government officials from both countries a few days ago with the aim of drawing up a roadmap for cooperation in the management of scarce and limited water resources.Welcoming the Australian ambassador in Amman, Miles Armitae, and a team from Australia's High-Level Panel on Water (HLPW), Minister of Water and Irrigation Hazem al-Nasser said Jordan is one of the world's countries most complying with international water treaties and always seeks to establish closer regional cooperation on trans-boundary waters.The Australian ambassador said his country appreciates Jordan's efforts to meet the water needs of citizens and refugees, saying Australia was committed to supporting countries such as Jordan to improve their water resources management and lessen the impact of drought.















