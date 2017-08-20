Jordan- Fakhoury signs agreement to combat food poverty MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0





Fakhoury said that under the agreement, the ministry will contribute to the financing of the program by JD525,000 to enhance the economic and social productivity for 2017. In 2016, the ministry funded the programme with JD430,000 within the areas that were approved by the Council of Ministers in the past year as areas of special development needs that require additiona government development interventions.



The minister said the agreement was in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to ensure a decent life for all the people of this country and improve their standard of living in all regions of the Kingdom.



The agreement also corresponds to the Sustainable Development 2030, the principles of



Fakhoury stressed that the financing agreement will directly affect the living standards of underprivileged families in those areas and contribute to improving their health condition.



SS

20/8/2017 - 06:53:23 PM (MENAFN - #Jordan News Agency) Amman, Aug 20 (Petra) –– Planning and International Cooperation Minister Imad Fakhoury and the Director-General of Takiyet Um Ali, Samer Balqer, on Sunday signed a financing agreement for the second phase of the Tkiyet Umm Ali programme to combat food poverty in areas with special development needs at the poverty pockets.Fakhoury said that under the agreement, the ministry will contribute to the financing of the program by JD525,000 to enhance the economic and social productivity for 2017. In 2016, the ministry funded the programme with JD430,000 within the areas that were approved by the Council of Ministers in the past year as areas of special development needs that require additiona government development interventions.The minister said the agreement was in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah to ensure a decent life for all the people of this country and improve their standard of living in all regions of the Kingdom.The agreement also corresponds to the Sustainable Development 2030, the principles of #Jordan Document 2025 and other national strategies.Fakhoury stressed that the financing agreement will directly affect the living standards of underprivileged families in those areas and contribute to improving their health condition.SS20/8/2017 - 06:53:23 PM MENAFN2008201701170000ID1095752375 E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size















Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days





