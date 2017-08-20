Jordan- Queen Joins Patients for Children's Museum Activity at Queen Rania Children's Hospital MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

Amman, Aug 20 (Petra) –– Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah on Sunday visited the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children, where she sat in on an interactive educational session as part of the Children Museum Jordan's (CMJ) 'Beyond Museum Walls' program.Launched in April 2017 through funding from local and international organizations, 'Beyond Museum Walls' aims to foster children's scientific abilities by bringing the CMJ's hands-on learning activities to those who would otherwise be unable to experience them.Since its establishment, the program has conducted 19 visits to hospitals, refugee camps and refugee host communities across the Kingdom, bringing the CMJ's leading educational programming to approximately 860 children.Upon her arrival at Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children, Her Majesty was received by Director General of Royal Medical Services (RMS), Major General Dr. Mu'in Habashneh, as well as Director of King Hussein Medical City, Major General Dr. Ali Obeidat, and Director General of the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children, Brigadier General Dr. Adel Wahadneh.During the visit, Her Majesty was briefed by Director of CMJ, Sawsan Dalaq, on the museum's recent partnership with the hospital, which has enabled it to further expand its reach among the children of Jordan.Queen Rania the joined a number of patients and their parents while they watched a comedic performance that teaches science to children in a fun and interactive manner. Following the session, Her Majesty toured the medical facility, making stops at a number of patient rooms, where children and their families were entertained by performers from Red Noses Clowndoctors International.The Queen also stopped by the hospital's educational facilities, where patients are able to continue their schooling under the Learning Opportunity program.Launched by the hospital's Royal Medical Services Directorate in 2016 in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, the Directorate of Education and Military Culture, and the Civil Defense Department, the Learning Opportunity program offers classes in key subjects to children from grades one through six, allowing their schooling to continue uninterrupted throughout their hospitalization.Inaugurated in 2010 by His Majesty King Abdullah and Her Majesty Queen Rania, the Queen Rania Al Abdullah Hospital for Children is the Kingdom's first and only specialty pediatric surgery institution in Jordan. Located within the King Hussein Medical City compound, the hospital provides services in 25 medical specialties to the nation's children.















