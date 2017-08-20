Jordan- FM, Omani counterpart discuss ties, regional crises MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

Amman, Aug 20 (Petra) –– Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi and Omani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Youssef Bin Alawi, Sunday discussed Jordanian-Omani ties and said tangible and feasible steps are needed to expand cooperation between the two countries in political, economic, military and other fields.The ministers agreed that preparations be made to hold the tenth session of the two countries' joint higher committee in Amman in the first quarter of 2018, which will be preceded by expert-level meetings to agree on bilateral agreements that will be signed.They also said that the conditions should be created for increased cooperation between the private sectors of the two countries and to hold a meeting between them on the sidelines of the committee meeting.The ministers also discuss political developments in the region, including efforts to kickstart Palestinian-israeli peace talks and the situation in Syria and Yemen.Safadi briefed his Omani counterpart on a meeting he held in Cairo yesterday with the Egyptian and Palestinian foreign ministers, stressing that achieving regional security and stability required finding a solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, based on the two-state solution and leading to the creation of a Palestinian state along the pre-June 4, 1967, lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.Safadi and his Omani counterpart also stressed the need to find peaceful solutions to regional crises that ensure security and stability in the Middle East and serve joint Arab interest.















