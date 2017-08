Jordan- PM: Arab solutions needed to regional crises MENAFN - Jordan News Agency - 20/08/2017

Amman, Aug 20 (Petra) –– Prime Minister Hani Mulki Sunday reiterated Jordan's support of Libyan unity, the right of its people to freely determine their destiny and the importance of safeguarding the country's territorial integrity. He said in a meeting with a Libyan delegation led by House of Representatives speaker, Aqilah Saleh, that Jordan had been standing with its Arab brethren as it upheld political solutions to all crises besetting the region and rejected military solutions, which would only lead to more bloodshed and spead hatred.The prime minister also stressed Jordan's firm belief that regional crises must be solved by Arabs themselves to compliment national solutions, adding that many of the conflicts in Arab countries could have been solved if dialogue and reason had prevailed.Mulki reiterated Jordan's support of the legitimate government in Libya in its efforts to restore security and stability in the North African country.















