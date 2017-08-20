Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Iran reformist leader calls for politicians' release  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - The Peninsula - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


Mohammad Khatami (Reuters)
  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Tehran: Iran's ex-president Mohammad Khatami on Sunday asked supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to intervene in the case of two reformist politicians under house arrest without trial for the past six years.

The two high-profile reformists -- Mehdi Karroubi and Mir Hossein Mousavi -- have been under house arrest since 2011 for their part in mass protests that rocked the regime two years earlier.

"I want to request the supreme leader to intervene to ensure that the house arrest is resolved," said Khatami, who led a reformist government between 1997 and 2005, and is himself banned from appearing in the media since the protests.

"The responsible institutions cannot or do not want to resolve the issue of the house arrests and only your intervention can allow this issue to be resolved, which is in the interests of the regime and would be a sign of its strength," he said, addressing Khamenei.

The issue has returned to the fore after Karroubi, 79, went on a brief hunger strike Wednesday to demand a trial.

He gave up the strike the following day after reportedly gaining assurances from the government that they would at least remove intelligence agents who had recently been poted inside his home.

But on Sunday, the spokesman for the judiciary denied that the agents had been removed, saying this was "lies", according to local media.

Karroubi and Mousavi were candidates in the controversial 2009 presidential election, and accused the regime of massively rigging the result in favour of hardliner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

They played a key role in the ensuing months of protests -- nicknamed the Green Movement -- with Karroubi earning particular ire from the regime for claiming that protesters were being raped and tortured in jail.

Khamenei and hardliners refer to the Green Movement as "the sedition", and he has repeatedly called on the leaders to repent before there can be any talk of their release.

The fate of Mousavi and Karroubi played a significant role in the re-election of moderate President Hassan Rouhani this May, with reformist voters chanting their names at his rallies.

There is concern that Karroubi's death could act as a lightning rod for renewed protests.

He has been hospitalised several times in the past month, undergoing surgery for a weak heart.

MENAFN2008201700630000ID1095752354
 
 


The Peninsula




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help