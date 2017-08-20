Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

No winner of Powerball jackpot - prize grows to $650 million  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nobody won a Powerball jackpot of 535 million in a draw on Saturday night, meaning the grand prize will grow to about 650 million, the second-highest level in the history of the Powerball.

The numbers drawn were: 17, 19, 39, 43, 68, with a special Powerball number of 13 and a Power Play of 4X.

With no winner of the grand prize, it will grow to an estimated 650 million ahead of the next draw on Wednesday, according to the website for the game.

The Multi-State Lottery Association runs Powerball for 44 US states as well as Washington, D.C., #PuertoRico and the US Virgin Islands.

The 535 million jackpot up for grabs on Saturday ranked as the fifth-largest in the game's 25-year history.

The highest-ever Powerball jackpot was nearly 1.6 billion in a January 2016 draw, which was split between three winning tickets.

The odds of winning the jackpot are one in 292 million. The odds are always the same, regardless of the size of the prize.

The odds of winning any prize, including one as small as 4, are about one in 25, the association said.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in the semi-weekly drawings since June 10, when a California man won 447.8 million.

MENAFN2008201700670000ID1095751199
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help