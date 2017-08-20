Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Emir sends message to UN chief on Gulf crisis  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Gulf Times - 20/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Gulf Times) QATAR Diplomacy
Emir sends message toUN chief on Gulf crisis
His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a written message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, related to the latest developments in the international arena, especially the Gulf crisis. Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations HE ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani handed over the message during a meeting with the UN Secretary-General.


QATAR Official
Emir congratulatesAfghanistan president
His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani sent yesterday cables f congratulations to #Afghanistan President Dr Ashraf Ghani on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.



QATAR Reaction
Terrorist attack inFinland condemned
#Qatar has strongly condemned the incident which killed two people and wounded eight others on Friday in the Finnish city of Turku. In a statement yesterday the Foreign Ministry affirmed Qatar's solidarity with #Finland in all measures taken to maintain its security and stability. It reiterated Qatar's firm stance on the rejection of violence and terrorism regardless of motives and reasons. The ministry expressed its condolences to the victims and the Government of #Finland and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. Page 12

MENAFN2008201700670000ID1095751197
 
 


Gulf Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help