Emir sends message toUN chief on Gulf crisis

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a written message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, related to the latest developments in the international arena, especially the Gulf crisis. Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations HE ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani handed over the message during a meeting with the UN Secretary-General.





Emir congratulatesAfghanistan president

His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani sent yesterday cables f congratulations to





Terrorist attack inFinland condemned

