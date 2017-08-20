(MENAFN - Gulf Times) QATAR Diplomacy
Emir sends message toUN chief on Gulf crisis
His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani has sent a written message to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, related to the latest developments in the international arena, especially the Gulf crisis. Qatar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations HE ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani handed over the message during a meeting with the UN Secretary-General.
QATAR Official
Emir congratulatesAfghanistan president
His Highness the Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani and HE the Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa al-Thani sent yesterday cables f congratulations to #Afghanistan
President Dr Ashraf Ghani on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.
QATAR Reaction
Terrorist attack inFinland condemned #Qatar
has strongly condemned the incident which killed two people and wounded eight others on Friday in the Finnish city of Turku. In a statement yesterday the Foreign Ministry affirmed Qatar's solidarity with #Finland
in all measures taken to maintain its security and stability. It reiterated Qatar's firm stance on the rejection of violence and terrorism regardless of motives and reasons. The ministry expressed its condolences to the victims and the Government of #Finland
and wished the wounded a speedy recovery. Page 12
