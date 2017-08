Iraqi ship drops after crash, four sailors dead MENAFN - 20/08/2017

(MENAFN) An Iraqi ship sank after a collision with another vessel in Iraq's territorial waters, killing at least four sailors.Moreover, diving support vessel al-misbar had 21 sailors on board, of which 10 were rescued, as proclaimed the Baghdad-based channel.Additionally, the search for survivors was continuing in late hours, giving no details about the other ship included in the collision.













