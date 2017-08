Syrian refugees feel at home in Jordan due to aid project MENAFN - 20/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





In addition, the Norwegian Refugee Council, an NGO, is paying Jordanian landowners grants in order to help them build or renovate housing.



Moreover, it is one of 6.000 homes made available to Syrian refuges inordan amid the NRC program, while almost 25.000 refugees are accommodated for free or very low rents.



Accordingly, the UN proclaimed that it has recorded more than 650.000 Syrian refugees in the kingdom, while the kingdom says more than 1.4mn Syrians are on its territory.

(MENAFN) Syrian refugee Umm Iman and her family spent years moving from house to house in Jordan, while they now have found a place to settle.In addition, the Norwegian Refugee Council, an NGO, is paying Jordanian landowners grants in order to help them build or renovate housing.Moreover, it is one of 6.000 homes made available to Syrian refuges inordan amid the NRC program, while almost 25.000 refugees are accommodated for free or very low rents.Accordingly, the UN proclaimed that it has recorded more than 650.000 Syrian refugees in the kingdom, while the kingdom says more than 1.4mn Syrians are on its territory. MENAFN2008201700450000ID1095751061













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days