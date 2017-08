Iraq starts operations to take back Tal Afar from IS MENAFN - 20/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size





Moreover, the city is surrounded by Iraqi government forces and Shi'ite volunteers in the south and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north.



Meanwhile, almost 2.000 batle-hardened militants remain in the city, as proclaimed U.S. and Iraqi military commanders.



Additionally, they are projected to put up a tough fight, even though intelligence from inside the city indicates they have been tired by months of combat.

(MENAFN) Iraqi forces launched an offensive in order to take back the city of Tal Afar; their next objective in the U.S.-backed campaign to defeat IS militants.Moreover, the city is surrounded by Iraqi government forces and Shi'ite volunteers in the south and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north.Meanwhile, almost 2.000 batle-hardened militants remain in the city, as proclaimed U.S. and Iraqi military commanders.Additionally, they are projected to put up a tough fight, even though intelligence from inside the city indicates they have been tired by months of combat. MENAFN2008201700450000ID1095751059













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....









Most popular stories 24 Hours | 7 Days | 30 Days