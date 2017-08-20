(MENAFN - The Peninsula) Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli occupation forces detained three Palestinians in Occupied Jerusalem and Gaza Strip after large-scale raid and searching operations on Sunday.

The occupation forces detained the brother of Qutaiba Zahran in the town of Allar, north of Tulkarm, who was martyred on Saturday after the Israeli soldiers shot him at the Za'tara checkpoint, south of Nablus, for allegedly trying to carry out a knife attack on the Israeli forces.

Eyewitnesses in the town said that a large military force raided the martyr's house at dawn Sunday and search the house before the soldiers arrestd his brother.

Meanwhile, the occupation forces broke into Bartaa town to the south west of Jenin where they erected several military checkpoints and raided a fuel station.

The soldiers inspected the identities of those present and interrogated them on the pretext of searching for youths throwing stones at their military patrols.

In Gaza Strip, the occupation forces detained two young men as they approached the border strip east of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, amid the shooting towards the border territory in the area.

