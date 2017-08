Dutch Shell lifts first crude cargo from Libya in 5 years MENAFN - 20/08/2017

(MENAFN) Royal Dutch Shell has lifted a cargo of 600.000 barrels of crude oil from Libya's Zueitina Port, its first from the war-torn North African nation in 5 years.Accordingly, #Libya is a notable resource holder and Shell Intl Trading and Shipping Co. Ltd has a history mrketing Libyan crudes."We welcome new business opportunities with Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC). However, we don't comment on specific trading deals," said a Shell spokesperson.













