Furthermore, the power project is a result of the mutual development deal that was established in 2014 between Masdar and the Rural Areas Elect Co.



Additionally, the 50MW wind farm takes its name from the southern Omani governorate bordering



The project will play a key role in supporting the diversification of Oman's energy mix, whereas offering a reliable source of clean power to serve its increasing population and economy.

Abu Dhabi's renewable energy firm, Masdar inked an Engineering, Procurement and Construction deal with a global consortium comprising GE and Spain's TSK to build the Dhofar Wind Power Project.Furthermore, the power project is a result of the mutual development deal that was established in 2014 between Masdar and the Rural Areas Elect Co.Additionally, the 50MW wind farm takes its name from the southern Omani governorate bordering Yemen and will electrify an estimated 16.000 homes and offset 110.000 tons of carbon dioxide.The project will play a key role in supporting the diversification of Oman's energy mix, whereas offering a reliable source of clean power to serve its increasing population and economy.













