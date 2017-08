Healthcare projects pipeline in MENA reach USD55.2bn MENAFN - 20/08/2017

Accordingly, a whole of 37 mega hospital projects are underway in the Gulf region, worth almost USD28.2bn and are projected to add 22.500 hospital beds to recent capacity.



In KSA, some of the high-profile projects involv the King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Project for Development of Security Forces Medical Complexes; King Khaled Medical City and others.



Meanwhile, more than 150 exhibiting firms and 3.800 participants are projected to attend Building Healthcare exhibition and conference to discuss new healthcare projects.

