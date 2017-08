(MENAFN - Arab Times) Good Morning Sir, Thanks for your valuable time for answering my queries, I have been working in #Kuwait private sector. My monthly basic salary is KD 700. My elder brother just retired from Government of #India Service. He wants to visit Kuwait, can I apply visit visa for my brother and how long can he stay in Kuwait? Thanking you,

Name withhld

Answer: Yes, you can apply for a visit visa for your elder brother and he will have a maximum of thirty days to stay without a chance of extension.

