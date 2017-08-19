(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: The Criminal Court acquitted an Egyptian expatriate who was accused of beating, stabbing and stealing KD 120 and a mobile phone from an Asian expatriate in Khaitan area. The Public Prosecution had charged the suspect, accusing him and some unknown individuals of stealing the money and mobile phone of the victim violently. The suspect and his accomplices had threatened the victim and held him down before they beat him and ran away. One of the assailants had stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim had sustained injuries as specified in the medical report. The victim later reported the incident to the police who eventually arrested the Egyptian. The defense counsel Lawyer Ismet Al-Kharboutli affirmed the invalidation of the procedures followed the arrest of her client due to lack of incriminating evidences, insisting that he has no connection whatsoever to the incident. She said there was no seriousness in the investigations, indicating the contradictions in the statements of the witnesses and the technical evidences.

'Honour the deal': The Commercial Court ordered a company to pay KD 354,000 with additional KD 5,000 for monthly utilization of some trucks with 7 percent interest rate. Lawyer Fahad Al-Farmawi representing the plaintiff in the lawsuit said his client struck a verbal agreement with the defendant over the fee for utilizing the trucks and requested the trucks to be handed over. After the hearing in court, experts investigated the issue and assessed the worth of utilization. The court relied on experts' report and ordered the defendant to pay KD 354,000 in total, including interest rate and value of monthly utilization to the plaintiff. However, the defendant denied the transaction and even disowned the employee who received the receipts. Lawyer Al-Farmawi countered the denial, affirming a business transaction existed between both parties, though it was in the form of a verbal agreement. He stressed the rented vehicles were still in he custody of the defendant. This aspect convinced the court, which concluded the defendant should promptly hand over the vehicles and pay the total sum of KD 354,000 plus KD 5,000 monthly utilization fee and 7 percent interest.

Equal share for heirs: The Civil Court ruled on auctioning a house for the base price of KD 400,000 and distribution of the proceeds among the heirs of the owner according to their shares defined by the Islamic Sharia. Attorney Fraih Al-Kouh, lawyer for the plaintiff, requested the court to delegate an expert to determine the shares of the heirs. He pointed out that in case it is not possible to determine the shares, he asked the court to order auctioning the house and then divide the money among the heirs. He added one of the heirs is his client and the latter wants to end the common property case. The expert concluded it is not possible to divide the house among the heirs according to their legal shares. He estimated the opening price of the house for auction at KD 400,000.

Verdict upheld: The Misdemeanor Court of Appeals upheld the verdict of the First Instance Court that acquitted two Kuwaitis of attacking and defaming a person on a WhatsApp group. The Public Prosecution Department charged the first defendant of creating a WhatsApp group and posting video clips deemed libelous to the plaintiff. He is said to have threatened the plaintiff when he refused to join hands with the first defendant to set up bogus companies. The second defendant was charged for conspiring with the first defendant to carry out the attacks. Although, the first defendant denied the allegations, the second defendant affirmed the plaintiff received KD 8,000 to facilitate the issuance of license for a company and found out the company was not registered while visiting the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, but he refunded the money on installment.

By Jaber Al-Hamoud Al-Seyassah Staff

