Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Kuwait- No to release - Rifaei fined  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 19/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: The Criminal Court adjourned to Sept 17 the issue of Lawyer Hani Hussein who's standing trial on allegations of spreading false news about a Bangladeshi doctor. The court dismissed a request to release the accused following the decision of the Public Prosecution to remand him for 21 days. He has since been detained in the Central Prison based on the accusation against him by the Ministry of Health.

The Public Prosecution interrogated the accused on tweets he posted on his Twitter page concerning a Bangladeshi doctor who acts like a Kuwaiti at a public hospital, but he denied all accusations against him.

Meanwhile, the Court of First Instance chaired by Judge Mohammad Saad Al-Abhoul fined Fouad Al-Rifaei KD 5,000 for abusing the use of mobile phone, taking photos of a lady without her consent and then publishing the photos on social media. It's proven that Al-Rifaei actually used words deemed offensive to the lady on his pages at various social media platforms.

By Jaber Al-Humoud Al-Seyassah Staff

MENAFN1908201700960000ID1095750715
 
 


Arab Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help