(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: The Criminal Court adjourned to Sept 17 the issue of Lawyer Hani Hussein who's standing trial on allegations of spreading false news about a Bangladeshi doctor. The court dismissed a request to release the accused following the decision of the Public Prosecution to remand him for 21 days. He has since been detained in the Central Prison based on the accusation against him by the Ministry of Health.

The Public Prosecution interrogated the accused on tweets he posted on his Twitter page concerning a Bangladeshi doctor who acts like a Kuwaiti at a public hospital, but he denied all accusations against him.

Meanwhile, the Court of First Instance chaired by Judge Mohammad Saad Al-Abhoul fined Fouad Al-Rifaei KD 5,000 for abusing the use of mobile phone, taking photos of a lady without her consent and then publishing the photos on social media. It's proven that Al-Rifaei actually used words deemed offensive to the lady on his pages at various social media platforms.

By Jaber Al-Humoud Al-Seyassah Staff

