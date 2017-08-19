(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: Three Asian expatriates died after inhaling gas while manufacturing liquor inside a store in Sulaibikhat area. According to a security source, when the Operations Room of Ministry of Interior received a call from a resident in the area about a strong smell of gas in the vicinity of the rented building, a patrol team rushed to the location. They then sent a request to the Rescue Center of the General Department of Civil Defense. The three corpses have been referred to the Forensics Unit.

Liquor factory busted: Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh securitymen raided an apartment in the area which was being used for manufacturing liquor, and confiscated 4,000 bottles of locally manufactured liquor as well as manufacturing equipment. The daily gave no further details. In another unrelated incident, police arrested an Asian expatriate in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in possession of 13 bottles of locally manufactured liquor. Also, another Asian expatriate was arrested in Hawally area in possession of 11 bottles of liquor. All suspects were referred to the Drugs Control General Department for necessary legal action.

By Najeh Bilal

Al Seyassah Staff

