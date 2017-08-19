Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Kuwait- 3 Asians die making liquor  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Arab Times - 19/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: Three Asian expatriates died after inhaling gas while manufacturing liquor inside a store in Sulaibikhat area. According to a security source, when the Operations Room of Ministry of Interior received a call from a resident in the area about a strong smell of gas in the vicinity of the rented building, a patrol team rushed to the location. They then sent a request to the Rescue Center of the General Department of Civil Defense. The three corpses have been referred to the Forensics Unit.

Liquor factory busted: Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh securitymen raided an apartment in the area which was being used for manufacturing liquor, and confiscated 4,000 bottles of locally manufactured liquor as well as manufacturing equipment. The daily gave no further details. In another unrelated incident, police arrested an Asian expatriate in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area in possession of 13 bottles of locally manufactured liquor. Also, another Asian expatriate was arrested in Hawally area in possession of 11 bottles of liquor. All suspects were referred to the Drugs Control General Department for necessary legal action.

By Najeh Bilal
Al Seyassah Staff

MENAFN1908201700960000ID1095750714
 
 


Arab Times




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help