(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: Seven Asian sex workers were arrested from an apartment which was being run as a brothel. According to security sources, when the General Department for Residency Security Affairs received information about some Asian women who came to the country on visit visas for immoral activities, a team was formed for arresting these women, after taking necessary legal procedures for raiding the apartment. Securitymen also arrested the janitor who had provided shelter to the sex workers.

Fake maids office: Securitymen arrested 17 Ethiopians for running a fake domestic labor office. These 17 suspects were reported as absconding and someof them are wanted by law.

According to a security source, the gang that run the office was cheating Kuwaiti citizens and expatriates, and providing shelter and illegal employment to runaway domestic workers.

Police discovered that the gang has been swindling citizens and expatriates who go to the office for domestic workers, under the impression that it is licensed when in reality the office is illegal, which was proven from forged receipts. The suspects were referred to the concerned authorities for necessary legal action.

By Najeh Bilal

Al Seyassah Staff

