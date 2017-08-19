'Kuwait has no intention to give up even a part of Iraqi compensation' MENAFN - Arab Times - 19/08/2017

No. of Ratings : 0

E-Mail Article Printer-Friendly Translate Share Article Text Size

(MENAFN - Arab Times) KUWAIT CITY, Aug 19: In response to articles published by some Iraqi newspapers on the alleged intention of #Kuwait to give up part of the compensation that #Iraq must pay to #Kuwait due to the invasion in 1990 citing Kuwait's hosting of the donor conference on the reconstruction of liberated Iraqi areas, the joint committees are gearing towards closing the compensation file permanently through investment agreements and importing Iraqi oil and gas, reports Al-Jarida daily quoting sources. Sources explained the agreements aim to improve relations between the t countries but #Kuwait has no intention to give up even a part of the compensation amounting to 4.6 billion. Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar Al-Abadi said last week that #Iraq has ended the Oil-for-Food Program with the United Nations, indicating all that is the compensation issue which is being discussed by the two parties. He revealed a Kuwaiti delegation visited #Iraq earlier to tackle the issue and an Iraqi delegation will visit #Kuwait soon for the same purpose, affirming the whole issue will end soon. MENAFN1908201700960000ID1095750711













Loading, Please wait.... Loading, Please wait....





