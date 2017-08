Kuwaiti women's ice hockey team preparing for 1st int'l tourney MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 19/08/2017

By Faisal Al-Reshedi KUWAIT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti women's ice hockey team is set to take part in its first international competition scheduled in the Thai capital Bangkok on October 30th, said an official Saturday.In statement to KUNA, head of the Kuwaiti Winters Sports club and Kuwait's delegation Fhaid Al-Ajmi said, that the team is currently holding a training camp in Thailand for three weeks during which several exhibition games will be played against the Czech teams.T technical management of the team will invest the camp to develop the player's fitness and prepare them to participate in the most important tournament in their career, he said.Al-Ajmi, who heads the delegation, said that he was keen on developing the players' technical skills and improve their physical condition to strongly compete in this tournament which will see the participation of a number of Asian and international teams. (end) fr.tb.ss















