BEIRUT, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese army on Saturday launched a military operation to liberate towns on the outskirts of Ras Baalbek and Al-Qaa from the so-called Islamic State (IS), said the Army Commander General Joseph Aoun Saturday.The Lebanese army has prepared for the current military operation by targeting terrorists' sites on these towns located on the borders with #Syria early August.Meanwhile, General Ali Kanso affirmed in a press conference today that the Lebanese army was not coordinaing with Hezbollah or the Syrian army in the operation.IS fighters, who control about 120 km of the towns, were under siege by the Lebanese army for a year now, he added.The current military offensive is the last stage of the operation launched by #Lebanon to end the control of IS on the eastern mountainous area separating #Lebanon and Syria.IS had kidnapped nine Lebanese soldiers since 2014 and their fate is still unknown.















