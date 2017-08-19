Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 19/08/2017
(MENAFN - #Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Syrian Government troops backed by Lebanese Hezbollah fighters advanced into locations controlled by the so-called Islamic State in the barren mountainous region of Al-Qalamoun, located on eastern side of slopes in the border region with Lebanon, inflicting casualties and losses among the militants, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Syrian Army units, in coordination with Hezbollah, carried out intensive operations against "Daesh" in Al-Jarajeer and Qarrah, seizing several hilltops in the rugged areas. A number of IS strongholds were destroyed and many IS fighters were killed in the operation, which coincided with an identical operation on the western side of the border area by regulars of the Lebanese Army who started moving into the IS strongholds at dawn today.

A number of IS fighters have surrendered during the operation by the Syrian Army and Hezbollah.


The Lebanese Army has declared that it is not coordinating its military operations with the Syrian Government or Hezbollah, however, the simultaneous offensive by the Lebanese and Syrian regulars as well as Hezbollah effectively rendered the "Dasesh" fighters target of a pincer offensive.

In eastern Ghouta on outskirts of the Syrian capital, Damascus, fighting escalated by the government troops and an opposition faction, called "failaq al-rahman." The heavy clashes broke out jeopardizing efforts to enforce a truce in the region.

Russian officers had played a role in the futile efforts to muzzle the guns in the Damascus eastern countryside -- also aimed at dispatching food supplies to the areas controlled by the opposition. (end) tk.rk

