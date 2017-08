Kuwaiti official praises Arab Tennis Tournament for juniors MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) - 19/08/2017

TUNIS, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Chairman of the Kuwaiti and Arab tennis federations Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah on Saturday lauded the Arab championship for juniors currently hosted by Tunisia.In remarks to KUNA, Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber expressed satisfaction for his personal presence in the country to oversee performance of the Kuwaiti male and female champions, aged under 13 and 14, in the competitions with their peers from other Arab countries.Such tournaments are necessary to promote the game in the Arab world, he added.The championship involves players from Algeria, Egypt, Qatar, Morocco, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the host country Tunisia as well as the State of Kuwait.Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber arrived in the country earlier today. He was received upon arrival by the State of Kuwait Ambassador to Tunisia Ali Al-Dhafiri and General Secretary of the Kuwaiti Tennis Federation Abdulredha Al-Ghareeb.















