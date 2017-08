(MENAFN - #Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Price of the Kuwaiti oil went up 76 cents to reach USD 47.69 per barrel (pb) Friday compared with USD 46.93 pb on Thursday, says #Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

AMMAN -- Syrian Government troops backed by Lebanese Hezbollah fighters advance into locations controlled by the so-called Islamic State in the barren mountainous region of Al-Qalamoun, locatd on eastern side of slopes in the border region with Lebanon, inflicting casualties and losses among the militants, SANA reports.

BEIRUT -- The Lebanese Army launches wide-scale military operation to liberate regions on outskirts of border towns Ras Baalbek and Al-Qaa from the so-called Islamic State (IS). rk

