(MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatari table tennis team won four medals during the 16th Arab Table Tennis Cup which is now in progress in Muscat, Oman.

The tournament sees 180 players from 14 countries competing.

Qatar's Mohammad Abdulwahab claimed the gold medal of youth under 21 years event when he beat Qara Ali Naim of #Algeria in the final.

Kholoud Hussain secured the bronze medal in the girls under-21 event following her 4-1 victory over Maha Ali.

#Qatar also took the silver medals of boys and girls under-21 doubles events.

The Qatari squad includes Ahmad Muthana, Fahad Al Moghni, Mohammad Abdulwahab, Nawaf Al Malki, Yousef Hussain, Ali ba Ali, Khalid Al Yafai, Ayam Magdi, Maha Flamerzi, Kholoud Hussain, Maha Ali, Al Anoud Al Saffar, Shouq Saad, Mayam Ali Abdulaziz and Shahd Al Makki.

MENAFN1908201700630000ID1095749439