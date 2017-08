(MENAFN - #Morocco World News) Rabat - Two people were killed and six others were injuredFridayfollowing a stabbing attack at two markets squares in the Finnish city of Turku.

Local authoritiesmanaged to arrest the attacker after shooting him in the leg. According,the city's police have put several other suspects in custody, in order to investigate whether additional assailants involved in the attack.

The incident happened around4 p.m.local time at the squares of two market centers,Kauppatoriand Puutori.

The attack happened just a day, where 14 were killed and at least 100 people injured.

