Saudi- Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Congratulates Hungary's President

Jeddah, Dhu-AlQa'dah 27, 1438, Aug 19, 2017, SPA -- The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable of congratulations to President Janos Ader of Hungary on the anniversary of his country's National Day.

In his own name and on half of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's people and government, the King wished the President constant good health and happiness and his people steady progress and prosperity.

--SPA

13:19 LOCAL TIME 10:19 GMT



