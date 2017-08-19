(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

MUSCAT, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company, Masdar, has signed an Engineering, Procurement and Construction, EPC, contract with a global consortium comprising GE and Spain's TSK to build the Dhofar Wind Power Project, the first large-scale wind farm in #Oman and the GCC.

The Dhofar Wind Power Project is a result of the joint development agreement that was established in 2014 between Masdar and the Rural Areas Electricity Company of Oman, RAECO. Funding for the wind farm is provided by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, ADFD, a leading national entity supporting global socio-economic development initiatives.

The 50 MW wind farm takes its name from the southern Omani governorate bordering Yemen, the largest of the Sultanate's 11 governorates, and will electrify an estimated 16,000 homes and offset 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

Commenting on today's signing ceremony, Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said, "Oman has immense untapped potential in renewable energy, particularly in solar and wind. Masdar is proud to be supporting the historically close ties between the #UAE and the Sultanate by providing our experience and expertise from delivering cutting-edge renewable energy solutions across the world. The Dhofar Wind Power Project will play an important role in supporting the diversification of Oman's energy mix, while providing a reliable source of clean power to serve its growing population and economy."

Saleh Bin Nasser Al Rumhi, Chief Executive Officer of RAECO, said, "We are pleased to be supporting this project and the construction of the Dhofar Wind Power Project, which will be launched after signing of the project development agreement with Masdar in 2014."

"This project represents a fundamental shift in clean energy projects in the region and in the Sultanate in particular. It is the first project of its kind in the Gulf region and will offset 110,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions," he added. "The signing of this agreement signifies a major step in the development of the Dhofar Wind Power Project and is testimony to the strong relationship between the Sultanate of #Oman and the UAE. We look forward to the signing of other associated agreements related to the project this October."

Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of ADFD said, "We are proud to fund the Dhofar Wind Power Project, the first of its kind in #Oman with its innovative technology and which upon completion will contribute to the Sultanate's position as a clean energy leader in the region and will represent seven per cent of the total installed power generation capacity in the Dhofar governorate, including its capital city Salalah, a major port and free zone".

"Over the past four and a half decades, the Fund has been an instrumental and integral global development aid entity committed to supporting sustainable economic growth around the world" he added.

Al Suwaidi continued, "This 50 MW project will not only serve as a model of modern power generation but more importantly, demonstrate the commercial viability of wind technology in the Sultanate. In addition, it will help facilitate greater knowledge transfer in renewable energy between the #UAE and Oman. Today, this multi-partner initiative is another strategic clean energy endeavor ADFD is pleased to support."

GE will lead the EPC consortium, and will provide the project's 13 wind turbines powered by the company's latest 3.8MW wind turbine generator solution. Built upon the technology of its predecessors, the turbine represents the latest development in GE's wind turbine platform, increasing both annual energy production and flexibility in operation. TSK will support the consortium partners with the construction of the balance of plant.

For Masdar, this is yet another milestone in the field of wind energy after having developed the 117MW Tafila wind farm in Jordan, the Middle East's first utility-scale wind power project. Masdar is also leading new developments in the offshore wind industry through its investment in Hywind Scotland, the world's first commercial-scale floating offshore wind farm and Masdar's latest project in the United Kingdom, in addition to the London Array and Dudgeon offshore wind farms.

