ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to the President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Ashraf Ghani, on the occasion of Afghan Independence Day.

Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the #UAE Armed Forces, also sent two similar cables to President Ghani.

