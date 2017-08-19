(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

ABU DHABI, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- Yemeni Ambassador to #UAE Fahad Al Menhali stated that the recently launched Zayed Legacy campaign to support families of war-affected people in #Yemen will intensify the UAE's response to the humanitarian situation in the country.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the #UAE Armed Forces, has directed the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, to launch a campaign on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha in various Yemeni governorates to support the families of martyrs and those wounded.

The charitable drive underscores the efforts of President His Highnes Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and represents a kind gesture by the #UAE and its leadership to provide all kinds of support to Yemeni people, he added.

"The humanitarian initiative signals the strength of UAE-Yemeni enduring ties between the brotherly countries and their people and embodies the loyalty of the UAE's leadership to Zayed's legacy," he said in a statement to Emirates News Agency, WAM.

He noted that the UAE's offer to pay for the treatment of 90 injured Yemenis in Indian hospitals is the latest of their humanitarian gestures towards the people of the country.

