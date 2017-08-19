Make MENAFN My Home Page
 
  Quotes: MENA   Enter Symbol: NewsLetter: Search: advanced

Fujairah Terminals receives first vessel call following Abu Dhabi Ports-Port of Fujairah concession agreement  Join our daily free Newsletter

MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM) - 19/08/2017
No. of Ratings : 0
Add to Mixx!


  E-Mail Article
  Printer-Friendly
  Translate
 Share Article
  

(MENAFN - Emirates News Agency (WAM))

FUJAIRAH, 19th August, 2017 (WAM) -- The newly established Fujairah Terminals, under the management of Abu Dhabi Ports, welcomed its first container feeder vessel, the Dubai Alliance. This is the first ship to arrive at the terminal, which is wholly owned by Abu Dhabi Ports, the master developer, operator and manager of commercial and community ports within the emirate of Abu Dhabi, Fujairah Port and Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), following the signing of a concession agreement with the Port of Fujairah in June this year.

Following the signing of the 35-year concession agreement with the Fujairah Port, that granted Abu Dhabi Ports exclusive rights to develop port infrastructure and undertake operations for containers, general cargo, RoRo and cruise ships, Fujairah Terminals was established and took over management of the terminals from Fujairah Port Authority from August 1.

On the occasion, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi,CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, commented: "We are marking the beginning of a new era for both Abu Dhabi Ports and the Port of Fujairah under the new management of Fujairah Terminals. The investment in port infrastructure will go a long way to strengthening development and operation of ports and terminals across the #UAE and its contribution to the growth of a diversified, knowledge-based economy highlighting Fujairah's strategic role in the UAE's maritime and trade growth, bringing about a marked increase in vessel calls, such as the Dubai Alliance and many more to come."

Dubai Alliance is a vessel under Star Feeders LLC, a specialist short-sea common carrier container feeder service that operates a feeder network between #UAE ports. The ship called at Fujairah Terminals to deliver a container for local industries and to receive containers for onward shipmts.

Upa Jayalth, General Manager for Operations at Star Feeder LLC and Nirmil Perara, General Manager for Sales and Marketing at Star Feeders LLC, met with Fujairah Terminals General Manager, Naser AlBusaeedi, to express their support and commitment to working with the newly established Fujairah Terminals.

On the occasion AlBusaeedi said: "Through the planned infrastructure investment and sharing of best practices by Abu Dhabi Ports, we are confident we are embarking on a new journey that will bring about a positive outlook for the port and the emirate of Fujairah as a whole. Using our experience and best practices gained from managing and running major ports like Zayed and Khalifa Ports, we intend to bring these valuable learnings to Fujairah Terminals and use existing commercial and business synergies to increase our value offering to our customers and simultaneously boost efficient trade".

Under the agreement with the Port of Fujairah, Abu Dhabi Ports is granted the exclusivity to enhance existing infrastructure in addition to managing all Container, General Cargo, RoRo and Cruise Ships in the Port. In addition, the company will retain the exclusive management of Container Business throughout the emirate of Fujairah for Container business.

Further terms of the agreement include enhancing the Ports ability to cater to larger vessels through the deepening of berths and building almost 300,000 sqm yard of storage space, as well as a 1km quay. Abu Dhabi Ports will also invest in new and advanced technological equipment to increase operational efficiencies and services.

Fujairah Terminals is expected to play a complementary role in maritime shipping activities at Khalifa Port and Zayed Port.

WAM/Tariq alfaham

MENAFN1908201700610000ID1095749352
 
 


Emirates News Agency (WAM)




Loading, Please wait....


 



Most popular stories



Google

 
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network

 MENAFN News Market Data Countries Tools Section  
 

Middle East North Africa - Financial Network
 Arabic MENAFN

 Main News
 News By Industry
 News By Country

 Search News 		Market Indices
 Quotes & Charts

Global Indices
 Arab Indices

Commodoties

Oil & Energy

Currencies Cross Rates
 Currencies Updates
 Currency Converter

 USA Stocks
Arab Stocks
 

 Algeria 
Bahrain 
Egypt 
Iraq
 Jordan 
Kuwait 
Lebanon
 Morocco 
Oman 
Palestine
 Qatar 
Saudi Arabia 
Syria
 Tunisia 
UAE 
Yemen

Weather
 Economic Calendar
Financial Glossary

Financial Calculators

 RSS Feeds [XML]

Corporate Monitor

 Events

 Real Estate
 Submit Your Property

Arab Research
 Buy a Research

 Press Releases
 Submit your PR

 Join Newsletters


 
© 2014 menafn.com All Rights Reserved.  Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Advertise | About MENAFN | Career Opportunities | Feedback | Help